Woman missing out of Hialeah found safe

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have safely located a woman who went missing in Hialeah.

Paula Ivette Arellano, who also goes by Josie, texted her boyfriend on Friday night that she had a lot of anxiety and was going for a walk around the block in the area of East 22nd Street and 10th Avenue.

She never returned.

Authorities said the following day, Arellano texted a friend saying goodbye and that she was going to another place where no one could follow her.

Hialeah Police said their detectives safely located and recovered Arellano just before 10 p.m., Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.