Woman, man found dead inside SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been found dead inside of a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene of a death in the area of Southwest 93rd Avenue and 136th Street at around 11:30 p.m., Monday.

According to investigators, responding officers found two deceased adult victims, a woman and a man, upon arrival.

Police said it is too early in the investigation to tell if foul play was involved in their deaths.

