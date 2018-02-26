Woman loses necklace with daughter’s ashes during Disney half marathon

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN) — A Georgia woman who ran in a half marathon at Walt Disney World over the weekend is desperately searching for a beloved necklace containing her daughter’s ashes.

Chasity Foster said she took part in the Disney Princess Half Marathon race on Sunday to honor her 17-year-old daughter Shaylin, who died in a car accident last month.

Foster said she and Shaylin were supposed to run the race together.

When Shaylin died, her mother had her cremated, and put her ashes inside a silver and gold cross she would wear around her neck.

“I wanted her to be part of it since she’s physically not here,” Foster told Fox 35. “And, so to lose this, it’s like losing her all over again.”

Foster said she believes she lost the necklace between the entrance of Magic Kingdom’s parking toll area and where princes stood for the race.

Now, she is desperately searching for the necklace and hopes social media can help her spread the word. Anyone who found the necklace is encouraged to bring it to Disney’s Lost and Found.

