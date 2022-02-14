NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been taken to the hospital after gunfire rang out along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities said they initially responded to a call about a crash along the northbound lanes of I-95, near the Northwest 103rd Street exit at around 3:30 a.m., Monday.

Responding officers then saw bullet holes in the blue BMW.

The woman was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

It remains unclear if her injuries were a result of the crash or the shooting.

The interstate was shut down for hours as police investigated.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where MDPD officers could be seen walking along the interstate and a police dog that sniffed for clues.

A drone could also be seen being used by the department.

The interstate was reopened around 1 p.m.

Miami-Dade Police continue to search for the shooter.

If you have any information on the shooter, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.