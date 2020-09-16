Woman left bruised, robbed of cellphone, purse after argument outside Davie Walmart

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was left with multiple bruises and robbed of some of her personal belongings after an argument over a parking space outside of a Walmart store in Davie escalated.

Davie Police said the incident happened off University Drive, Tuesday.

“One part that’s very disturbing is that someone got out of the Mercedes at some point and removed the license plate, possibly to conceal their identity, knowing that they were going to get into this fight and possibly this robbery with this woman,” Davie Police Lt. Mark Leone said.

According to Joann Pedro, the victim, a woman driving a Mercedes-Benz cut her off and stole her parking spot, and when she called her out on it, she said the woman attacked her.

The video shows a woman pulling her hair as she is punched and kicked.

After the incident, the woman takes Pedro’s cellphone and purse before speeding away.

“The hit me with a bottle, so I have the bruise,” Pedro said. “I have my neck and shoulders. They’re all bruised. Once I reached the car, they tried to rip off my ring, so I have bruises, and my finger — I can’t move it. It’s swollen.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Davie Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.