TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash along the Sawgrass Expressway caused heavy traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along the northbound lanes of the expressway, just north of Commercial Boulevard, at around 11:40 a.m.

Two right lanes were closed to traffic.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene where a black a maintenance truck and white Acura sedan could be seen crashed into a barrier wall.

According to FHP, a 21-year-old woman who had been driving the white sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people in the truck were not injured, and the scene has since been cleared.

