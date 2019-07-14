Woman killed, man hospitalized after shooting in Liberty City

MIAMI (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, killing a woman and sending a man to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 11th Avenue and 61st Street, early Sunday morning.

Responding officers found both victims on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital in unknown condition.

Officials said the woman died at the scene.

Police are still searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

