Woman killed in SW Miami-Dade hit-and-run

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a woman in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along U.S. 1 near Southwest 139th Avenue, at around 4 a.m., Friday.

According to officials, a woman tried crossing the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 when she was hit by a car.

The driver fled the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the victim’s body could be seen covered with a yellow tarp.

Crews shut down U.S.1 while they investigated. The roadway has since been reopened.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call FHP or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

