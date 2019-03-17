Woman killed in SR 112 hit-and-run near Okeechobee Road

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a driver who, they said, fatally struck a woman who had fallen out of a car on State Road 112 in West Miami-Dade, then sped away.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the westbound lanes near the Okeechobee Road exit, early Sunday morning.

Roadway is back open. pic.twitter.com/uq3ZGV7sG6 — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) March 17, 2019

Officials said 23-year-old Michelle Logan was hanging out of the window of a moving car when she fell out. The car behind her then ran her over and took off.

Troopers shut down part of the highway at the off-ramp to Okeechobee Road for hours while they investigated.

Cameras captured a woman arguing with troopers at the scene.

The roadway reopened to traffic at around 9:30 a.m.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.