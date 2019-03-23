Woman killed in shooting at NW Miami-Dade mobile home park

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the people responsible for a shooting that claimed the life of a woman.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at Honey Hill Mobile Home Park on Northwest 199th Street and Individual Living Boulevard, just after 3 p.m., Saturday.

Patrol units found the victim lying on the ground and suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness reported seeing two men fleeing the area.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.