Woman killed in hit-and-run in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who, they said, struck and killed a woman in Southwest Miami-Dade and fled the scene.

Officers said the hit-and-run happened along Southwest 304th Street near U.S. 1, sometime after midnight, Saturday.

“She was struck sometime after midnight by an unknown vehicle,” said a traffic homicide investigator.

Detectives believe the woman was walking home from work when she was hit.

The body of the victim was later discovered.

Detectives said there was no debris found on the crime scene, so it’s unclear what kind of car was involved.

“At this time we have no other information, so we’re asking anyone that has information to please come forward, and provide any information they may be able to give us to help us in this investigation,” said the traffic homicide investigator.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

