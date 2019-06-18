Woman jabbing sea turtle nest in Miami Beach appears in bond court

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman arrested for disturbing a sea turtle nest in Miami Beach could not hide her shock at a judge’s ruling in bond court.

Forty-one-year-old Yaqun Lu was arrested on Saturday after she allegedly used a wooden stick to jab at a turtle nest.

According to the arrest report, she was also seen stomping around the area.

“We were trying to call the police so that they can come to where she is because she was talking to herself, removing the sand from where the turtle’s eggs were,” said one witness. “She had a stick in her hand, and she was using that to remove the sand as well.”

Officers said the eggs weren’t damaged.

“Ma’am, you have been charged with the offense of molesting or harassing marine turtle or egg shells,” said the judge in bond court on Sunday.

She has been charged with a felony of molesting marine turtles or eggs and has been given a $75,000 bond.

Lu was also given a stay away order from the 500 block of Miami Beach.

She responded to the judge’s decision by saying “No, I think the charges are wrong.”

