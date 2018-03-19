Woman intentionally crashed into Pembroke Park BSO station, sheriff’s office says

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) – Deputies are investigating after a woman intentionally crashed her card into a Broward Sheriff’s Office station in Pembroke Park.

7Skyforce was over the scene at the Pembroke Park/West Park Broward Sheriff’s Office located at 3201 W Hallandale Beach Blvd, where a red Toyota was seen inside the station.

The crash reportedly happened just after 11:30 a.m. Monday.

At least one person was transported to a nearby hospital as a trauma-alert patient.

According to BSO, the woman who was driving the car intentionally plowed into the station because she was upset about something.

Firefighters also said they found some sort of accelerant inside the car, but they did not say what it was.

