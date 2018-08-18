SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Sunny Isles Beach that sent a woman to the hospital.

Sunny Isles Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near 183rd Street and Collins Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said the subject struck the victim and fled the scene. However, he was apprehended near 168th Street and Collins Avenue, about 15 miles away.

Officials said the victim, who is in her 40s, sustained injuries, including a possible broken arm. She is expected to be OK.

The driver is facing a third-degree felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

