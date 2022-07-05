MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting.

Florida Highway Patrol said two drivers sped down the southbound lanes of Interstate-95 near 95th Street while they shot at each other around 1 a.m., Tuesday.

FHP said the woman pulled off at the 79th Street exit after her windshield was hit with a bullet.

The glass shattered and her arm took the impact of the debris.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated her on the scene for minor lacerations.

Officials are now looking for a dark green Lamborghini and black Mercedes Sedan.

If you have any information on the crime you are urged to call *FHP (*347) and inquire about the case number FHP22ON0338642.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox