MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting.

Florida Highway Patrol said two drivers sped down the southbound lanes of Interstate-95 near 95th Street while they shot at each other around 1 a.m., Tuesday.

FHP said the woman pulled off at the 79th Street exit after her windshield was hit with a bullet.

The glass shattered and her arm took the impact of the debris.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated her on the scene for minor lacerations.

Officials are now looking for a dark green Lamborghini and black Mercedes Sedan.

If you have any information on the crime you are urged to call *FHP (*347) and inquire about the case number FHP22ON0338642.

