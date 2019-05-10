Woman injured after shots fired at party bus in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman has been transported to the hospital after she was hurt when shots were fired at a party bus in North Miami.

The bus was traveling southbound on Interstate 95, near Northwest 125th Street, Friday morning when another vehicle pulled up alongside it.

Authorities said one person in the vehicle fired shots at the occupied party bus, striking the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials said the shooting may have stemmed from an incident at an establishment in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Police are currently investigating.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

