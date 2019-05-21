Woman injured after partial building collapse in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was struck in her head after a building partially collapsed in Miami, fire rescue officials said.

City of Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue units were called to the scene along the 1100 block of Southwest First Avenue, just before 3:30 p.m., Tuesday.

According to fire rescue officials, workers were working on a demolition when part of the building came down.

The resulting debris hit a woman on the head, according to fire rescue officials.

The woman went to a medical center across from the scene to receive medical attention, and paramedics transported her from the center to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

We are currently assisting @CityofMiamiFire with a partial building collapse at 1150 SW 1 St. SW 12 Ave between 1-2 St have been shutdown. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/BGbQJ8MoIk — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 21, 2019

Police said they have shut down Southwest 12th Avenue in both directions between First and Second streets.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

