Woman injured after gunman opens fire on car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman has been injured after someone opened fire on a car in Miami.

According to the woman’s husband, he, his wife and three children were in a blue Mustang when someone opened fire, hitting the car at least five times near Northwest Second Avenue and 46th Street early Monday morning.

The family was able to get away and the man was able to drive to the hospital where his wife was treated for a graze to the head.

It is unclear if she was grazed by a bullet or by broken glass.

The man also said the toddlers had some minor injuries from broken glass.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

