Woman injured after being shot while driving along I-95

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been injured after being shot while driving in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to officials, the woman was traveling south along Interstate 95 near Northwest 62nd Street when she heard gunshots just after 4 a.m., Wednesday.

The driver’s grey Chevy sedan came to a stop near Northwest 17th Avenue and 62nd Terrace when she noticed bullet holes in both the driver and passenger side window, as well as the windshield.

7News cameras captured the woman having her arm treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

It remains unclear if the woman’s hand was injured as a result of being shot or by broken glass.

No one was transported to the hospital following the shooting.

A tow truck has since arrived on scene and towed the bullet-riddled car away.

Miami-Dade Police and Florida Highway Patrol led the on-scene investigation.

