Woman in viral rough arrest video lawyers up, calls for arrest of MDPD officer

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman captured on video being arrested in a rough manner has hired a lawyer.

Dyma Loving, 26, held a news conference with her lawyer on Tuesday to call for the arrest of a Miami-Dade Police officer.

The video, shared by thousands online, showed officers taking Loving down to the ground and placing her in handcuffs in the area of Southwest 201st Street and 113th Place on March 5.

MDPD has since launched an investigation, and an officer was relieved of duty and of his role as a field training officer.

“What Dyma Loving came here today to do is to express her willingness and her wanting for this officer to face criminal charges immediately,” attorney Justin A. Moore said. “She wants to press charges against Alejandro Giraldo. She wants to press assault charges against the other officers who also assisted in assaulting her that day.”

In addition to asking for criminal charges, Moore said they plan to file a civil rights claim against the man who was arrested for pointing a gun at her, the officer involved in the arrest and the Miami-Dade Police Department.

7News reached out to the department for comment but, as of this writing, they have not responded.

