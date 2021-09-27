OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is being transported to the hospital after a shooting in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews responded to a shooting at a home in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and 44th Street at around 11:20 a.m., Monday.

The victim is being transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert after he was shot in the head.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene a woman could be seen crying in the back of a deputy’s SUV. She also needed medical attention after fainting at the scene.

