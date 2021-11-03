FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been taken into custody after a man was found shot to death in a Fort Lauderdale duplex.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a shots-fired call at a duplex in the area of Northwest Second Street and 13th Avenue, at around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday.

A neighbor called authorities after hearing at least one gunshot.

A man was found dead inside the residence.

Police said he appears to be the victim of an apparent homicide.

According to officials, a female suspect fled the scene of the shooting in the victim’s vehicle.

“The suspect involved in this homicide did leave the scene inside of the victim’s vehicle,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Public Information Officer Casey Liening. “That information was immediately provided over police radio to officers in the area.”

She was tracked down in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 31st Avenue.

“The vehicle was shortly located and the suspect, an adult female, briefly barricaded herself inside the vehicle,” said Liening. “Our SWAT team and our hostage negotiations team were called to the scene and after a brief confrontation with the suspect, she did immediately surrender without any further problems.”

It remains unclear if the suspect and the victim knew each other.

