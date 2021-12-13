MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman has been taken into custody after leading police on a chase across South Florida.

City of Miami Police said officers responded to a call of a possible armed robbery in progress in the area of Northeast Fifth Avenue and 62nd Street at around 12:30 p.m., Monday.

When officers responded to the scene, a subject fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the dark-colored Jeep could be seen going over 100 mph on the northbound lanes of U.S. 441 near Ives Dairy Road at around 12:50 p.m., Monday.

The driver continued to lead City of Miami officers on a chase into Broward County along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Davie Boulevard.

Aerials showed the vehicle getting off I-95 at Broward Boulevard.

The driver was slowed down in a construction zone at one point as she continued to evade police.

Shortly after, the driver bailed out of the vehicle near Northeast 24th Street and Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Officers chased after the woman on foot and were able to take her into custody outside of what appeared to be an apartment building.

Police continue to investigate.

