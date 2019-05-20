Woman in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Miami.

Officers responded to a call about a woman stabbed in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Fourth Street at approximately 5:30 a.m., Monday.

She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition and is currently undergoing surgery.

The stabbing is currently under investigation.

