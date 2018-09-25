Woman hospitalized in Hollywood following shark bite in the Bahamas

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is recovering in South Florida after suffering a shark bite in the Bahamas.

Thirty-four-year-old Maggie Ewing said she travels often from Massachusetts to the Bahamas. She’s an avid spear fisher and is in love with the clear waters of the Caribbean.

However, things took a turn for the worse when a shark bit her left hand on Sunday. Ewing was airlifted from the island chain to receive treatment at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

“I felt the pain instantly, turned around and a shark had come over this shoulder, sorta latched onto my hand,” Ewing said at a press conference, referring to her left side. “I think he let go pretty quickly, probably felt the spear. I know sharks aren’t really going for me. He was totally going for the fish.”

Hospital officials said a shark tooth had to be removed from her hand.

She’s currently in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.