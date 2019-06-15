Woman hospitalized after rollover sewage tanker crash on I-95

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after she was injured in a crash involving a sewage tanker on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the rollover wreck near the Atlantic Boulevard exit, Saturday morning.

Traffic cameras captured the overturned truck and a white car with the roof apparently removed.

Officials said crews extricated the victim and another occupant from the smaller vehicle.

Paramedics transported the woman to Broward Health North as a trauma alert.

Troopers shut down four southbound lanes while they investigated, causing drivers to travel on the shoulder of the highway.

Those lanes have since reopened to traffic.

