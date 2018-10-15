Woman hospitalized after NW Miami-Dade hit-and-run

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who struck a woman in a Northwest Miami-Dade street and kept on going.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim was crossing Northwest 32nd Avenue near 47th Street when a pickup truck traveling northbound struck her and fled the scene, at around 7:10 p.m., Monday.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Police are searching for a possibly dark-colored pickup truck.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

