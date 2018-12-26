Woman critically injured after hit and run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit and run in Miami that sent one woman to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

According to police, officers responded to the scene at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 28th Street at around 6 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials say a woman was on the roadway, possibly trying to hurt herself, when she was struck by a vehicle. That vehicle then fled southbound along Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Rescue crews say upon their arrival, the woman appeared to be unconscious.

“She was not by herself,” said Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatious Carroll. “She was with somebody else, so police are obviously relying on that information from that person to help with this investigation.”

The woman, whose identity has yet to be released, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in extremely critical condition.

As a result of the investigation, Northwest Seventh Avenue has been shut down in both directions, between 20th and 28th Streets.

Police are now searching for the driver responsible.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

