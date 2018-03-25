Woman hospitalized after fire sparks at Deerfield Beach home

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Deerfield Beach woman was airlifted to the hospital with serious burns after, witnesses said, a massive fire broke out inside her home while her cats were still inside, early Sunday morning.

According to neighbor Lu Vencl, he heard loud banging on his front door at his residence at around 4:30 a.m.

Surveillance video from Vencl’s home, located along the 2400 block of Southwest 10th Drive, captured the panicked homeowner screaming for aid. “Please open up,” the woman is heard shouting.

“When I finally was able to ascertain who the person was, her yelling ‘fire’ and that she can’t find her phone, I realized it was a real, legitimate, severe problem,” said Vencl.

Vencl said his neighbor, identified by friends as 67-year-old Barbara Cisco, said that her cats were still inside her home. He immediately called 911 and tried to keep her calm until rescue crews arrived.

He then went outside and recorded cellphone video of the large blaze.

7News cameras showed Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews pulling one of Cisco’s cats to safety. The feline was taken to Coral Springs Animal Hospital for treatment.

Vencl said the homeowner was also in need of medical attention. “Last I heard, she was brought to Broward and then airlifted to Jackson Memorial [Hospital],” he said.

Friends of the victim said she is listed in critical condition.

Friends said the cat that was rescued remains in the hospital and two others were found dead inside the home. The rest are still missing.

Vencl said Cisco takes care of at least eight neighborhood cats.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.