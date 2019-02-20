Woman hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been taken to the hospital after a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy shot her in Dania Beach.

BSO units initially responded to a disturbance call in the 100 block of Northeast Third Street, just after 11 a.m., Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, officials said they encountered the woman who was armed.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene where a rifle could be seen on the ground.

Investigators appeared to have their focus around a catamaran docked in the marina.

The circumstances around the shooting remain unclear.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the victim to Memorial Regional with injuries that were not life-threatening.

She appeared to be conscious and alert as first responders wheeled her inside the hospital.

People in the area described the frightening gunfire.

“I just heard three shots there this morning,” witness Roger Crete said. “Some guy on the asphalt. I was very scared, I don’t like that. I’m shaking.”

Deputies continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

