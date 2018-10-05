Woman hospitalized after being struck in hit-and-run at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was hit by a vehicle at the ground level at Miami International Airport was transported to the hospital.

Officials responded to the scene near the Greyhound bus station, located in the area of Northwest 25th Street, near Perimeter Road, Friday afternoon.

A Miami-Dade Police spokesperson said the subject is a Jamaican male who fled in a red Mustang.

The victim could be seen sitting in a golf cart as she spoke with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials and police.

Investigators said the driver and the victim may be related. That has not been confirmed as yet.

The woman was alert and talking as she was put in an ambulance.

Police have not released the tag number of the Mustang involved in the crash.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

