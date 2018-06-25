Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after, officials said, she was struck in Miami by a driver who fled the scene.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Northwest 79th Street and Seventh Avenue, Monday, at around 5:10 p.m.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Police do not have the description of that car at this time.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

