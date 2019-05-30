Woman hospitalized after being shot in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a woman to the hospitalized after, police said, she was shot in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units were called to the scene along the 4600 block of Northwest 11th Avenue, at around 9:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, when officers arrived, they found the female victim had suffered a gunshot wound to her arm.

Paramedics have transported the woman to an area hospital in stable condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.