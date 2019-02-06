Woman hospitalized after being shot in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - One woman has been hospitalized after being shot in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 70th Street, just before 4:15 p.m., Wednesday.

Miami Police said a woman in her 20s was shot, found unresponsive and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.