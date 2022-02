MIAMI (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway after a county bus hit a woman near downtown Miami.

The incident happened along 14th Street, Wednesday night.

The woman was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

A stretch of Biscayne Boulevard was shut down for the investigation but has since reopened.

