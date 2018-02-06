Woman held at gunpoint during Pembroke Pines armed robbery

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two robbers are at large after holding a woman at gunpoint in Pembroke Pines.
According to Pembroke Pines Police, the armed robbery took place near the Windmill Lakes community on Monday night. The victim was getting out of her car, police said, when the two men approached her and demanded the car keys.
Before running away, police said the men stole items from her car.
Police believe the robbery may be connected to two similar cases in December, where two women were robbed and carjacked inside the same community.
If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
