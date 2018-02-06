Woman held at gunpoint during Pembroke Pines armed robbery

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two robbers are at large after holding a woman at gunpoint in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the armed robbery took place near the Windmill Lakes community on Monday night. The victim was getting out of her car, police said, when the two men approached her and demanded the car keys.

1/2 An armed robbery occurred in the Windmill Lakes community last night involving two B/M suspects assaulting a female as she was exiting her vehicle. This incident is possibly linked to two similar armed robberies which occurred in the area in 12/2017; https://t.co/Lm9h4al5T4 pic.twitter.com/lJnEbgKdh8 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 6, 2018

Before running away, police said the men stole items from her car.

Police believe the robbery may be connected to two similar cases in December, where two women were robbed and carjacked inside the same community.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.