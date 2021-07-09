LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman could be heard screaming on surveillance video as she was being robbed and assaulted in Lauderdale Lakes.

The incident happened along the 4000 block of Northwest 34th Street at around 8 a.m., Thursday.

“Surveillance video from the area shows a male subject matching the robber’s description loitering in the area prior to the incident,” Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said. “The video does not capture the actual crime but does capture audio of the victim screaming for help.”

According to BSO, a man approached the woman while she was in the garage and asked her a question. After she responded and kept on walking, he then hit her on the head with a gun.

The man then took the woman’s purse and fled the area, deputies said.

The victim told deputies she did not realize she had been hit with a gun until after she turned around and saw the firearm. She was able to get away from the area safely.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

