Woman found shot dead in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman was found shot and killed in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said they received reports of a woman found shot at 614 Gardens Dr. at approximately 5:19 a.m., Monday.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found the deceased woman.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where two officers could be seen holding two babies. It is unclear how the children are related to the victim and family involved.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

