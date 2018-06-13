Woman found dead outside Miami Publix identified

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have identified a woman that was found dead outside of a Publix in Miami.

She was found near the area of Southwest Third Avenue and Sixth Street.

According to police, witnesses noticed the woman slumped over in her wheelchair, unresponsive.

Officials have identified her as Pauline Strothers. They said she is likely homeless and in her 50’s.

Police are now investigating her death as a murder.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.