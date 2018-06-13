Woman found dead in Miami street

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a dead woman was discovered in a Miami street.

Officers responded to the scene near Northwest 25th Avenue and 37th Street, at around 7 a.m., Wednesday, after someone reported a woman who appeared to be dead on the street.

Rescue crews responded and confirmed that she was deceased.

Miami Police detectives are now looking into what may have happened and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“What we need is the help of the public. If anybody saw something, heard something, any cameras in the area that they can share with our detectives or with Crime Stoppers, that’s what we’re looking for,” said Miami Police officer Michael Vega.

The woman’s identity is currently unknown.

If you have any information on this this death investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.