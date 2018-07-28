MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the Miami River.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest 27th Avenue and 18th Street, just after 8:20 a.m., Saturday.

Officials found a woman face down and unresponsive. Crews pulled the body out.

Detectives are now attempting to determine what happened.

If you have any information that could help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

