Woman found dead along shore of Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been found dead along the shore of Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police officers responded to a call about a body in the water near the 83rd Street beach at around 6:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Responding officers located the body of a woman closeby, near the 79th Street beach.

Detectives are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.