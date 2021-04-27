Woman found after witnesses say man abducted her from Miami International Airport

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have found a woman who was thought to be in danger after reports of her being abducted from Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade Police said the incident happened at Concourse J, on the second level, just after 8:30 p.m., Monday.

Witnesses said a man chased a woman down before he pushed her into his 2014 silver Mazda station wagon.

Police said they talked to the man involved in the incident and after working with the Las Vegas Police Department, there will not be a criminal investigation.

