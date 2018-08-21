Woman fights off man who broke into Marathon home

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who broke into a woman’s home in Marathon.

Officials said a woman was home alone Saturday morning when a man broke in, violently attacking her and demanding money.

The woman fought back, and as the fight continued into the living room, the man finally ran off.

The woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

If you have any information on this home invasion, call Monroe County Crime Stoppers at 800-346-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

