FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was killed when she was struck by a car along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, moments after a blown tire had forced her to pull over, early Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash between Davie and Broward boulevards, just before 4 a.m.

Officials said the victim was heading north when her tire blew out. She pulled over to the side of the highway and got out of her vehicle.

It was at that moment that, authorities said, an incoming car struck her and her car.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed behind and is awaiting charges.

Troopers shut down all northbound lanes between Davie and Broward boulevards for hours, causing traffic delays that extended to State Road 84.

