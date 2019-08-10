Woman fatally struck by train in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a woman was killed by a train in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northeast 46th Street and North Dixie Highway, at around 8:30 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the victim was a trespasser. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

7News cameras captured the train stopped at the scene as deputies continue to investigate.

Cellphone video shows passengers inside the train. Witnesses said they have been waiting there for nearly two hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

