MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a woman in Miami, early Saturday morning.

According to City of Miami Police, shots were fired near Northwest 29th Avenue and 11th Street, at around 4:30 a.m.

Responding officers found the victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushed her to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A BOLO alerts was issued for a dark-colored vehicle.

Police have not yet identified the woman, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.