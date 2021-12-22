FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver accused of striking several people at a sidewalk café has faced a judge on more than a dozen charges.

Shana Soto, 45, faces time in prison after being accused of driving drunk and crashing into a sidewalk café along 20th Avenue in Hollywood.

Surveillance video taken on Nov. 2 showed a fire truck present after responding to an alarm call when an SUV plowed onto the sidewalk and into the outdoor dining area of the Chi-ca Cuba Cafe.

Rosemary Villaran was there with her friend eating when the car plowed into their table.

“The car don’t stop,” said Villaran. “My friend was sitting in front of me, so the table go down. She went down with the chair, and the car crashed her and she was under the car.”

According to police, Soto was driving more than two times the legal limit.

Soto faces 13 charges, including DUI and reckless driving.

According to the judge in court Wednesday, Soto faces between seven to 20 years behind bars. She has since posted $80,000 bond.

