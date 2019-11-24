Woman, dog safe after car lands in Dania Beach canal

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has safely escaped after her car landed in a Dania Beach canal.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene between Old Griffin Road and Bryan Road on Sunday morning.

Cellphone video taken at the scene showed divers near the submerged white Audi.

A witness said the woman behind the wheel was trying to avoid hitting a dog and the result landed her in the canal.

Rescue officials said both the woman and the dog are OK.

The car has since been towed away from the scene.

