Woman, dog killed, at least 3 airlifted after wrong-way crash in Southwest Ranches

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young woman and her dog were killed after they were involved in a crash while driving against traffic in Southwest Ranches.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the wreck on the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 near Stirling Road, just before 6:30 p.m., Saturday.

Cameras captured an overturned and a dark colored SUV with heavy front-end damage.

Police said the woman was behind the wheel of the car heading the wrong way. The dog was also inside that vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said at least three other victims were airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown conditions.

Officers have shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 near Stirling Road while they investigate.

Police have not released the victims’ identities.

